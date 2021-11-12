URBANA — A Champaign man is being held in jail in lieu of $250,000 bond after allegedly beating a woman he knew and threatening her with a gun that authorities believe was stolen.
Rameon T. Starks, 24, of the 700 block of Breen Drive, was arrested Wednesday for an alleged intrusion into a woman’s Champaign home on Monday.
A Champaign police report said the woman heard her front door open about 6 p.m. and saw Starks enter. He does not live with her.
He began to demand money from the woman then allegedly threw her off the couch, put his hands around her neck, choked her and punched her in the face.
She told police he also pulled a handgun from his waistband and threatened her with it before punching a hole in a television and hitting her laptop computer, doing about $3,200 worth of damage to both.
After he left, he then allegedly sent her threatening text messages, the report said.
Police located Starks later and found a gun that turned out to be stolen that they believe was his.
Starks was arraigned Friday on charges of home invasion, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years; possession of a stolen gun; and possession of a gun with a defaced serial number.
Court records show that Starks had a prior drug-related conviction from Michigan and was out on bond in a Champaign County forgery case.
Judge Adam Dill told Starks to come back to court Nov. 23 with a lawyer.