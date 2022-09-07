URBANA — An Urbana man who was found with drugs on him when stopped by police Tuesday night is being held in the county jail in two cases.
David Moore, 31, who listed an address in the 200 block of Hartle Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday by Judge Brett Olmstead for possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
A secretary of state officer's police report said Moore was stopped about 10:50 a.m. for alleged traffic violations while riding a moped near Vine and Elm streets in Champaign.
He admitted having cannabis in his pocket. Also in the bag with the cannabis was a substance he admitted was Ecstasy, the report said.
The cannabis was in 34 individual bags and weighed a total of about three ounces, or just over 90 grams. The Ecstasy was divided into 10 bags and weighed a total of about 14 grams, the report said.
Police looked at Moore’s social media accounts and found multiple posts advertising himself as the “gas and pill shop.“
When arrested Tuesday, Moore was also wanted on a warrant stemming from a separate case earlier this year in which he had been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
A Champaign police report said that on April 5, about 1:30 a.m., Moore was identified as having gotten out of a car that was stopped in the middle of the 1200 block of Joanne Lane and walked away from police.
His co-defendant, Linnell Blount, 28, of the 300 block of South Busey Avenue, also walked away from police and into a house in that block. He eventually came out to talk to police, who determined Blount did not have a driver’s license or insurance.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, police found a fanny pack containing a loaded semi-automatic 9 mm pistol.
Blount was arrested that day and charged with being an armed habitual criminal in light of previous convictions for unlawful possession of a weapon and residential burglary.
Police obtained a warrant for Moore’s arrest after he was also charged with being an armed habitual criminal. Court records show he has previous convictions for residential burglary, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and domestic battery.
Blount is due back in court Sept. 27, while Moore is supposed to return on Oct. 5.