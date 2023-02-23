URBANA — A Champaign man who had almost 2 pounds of cannabis on him Monday has been charged with intending to sell it.
Davonta McKinney, 29, who listed an address in the 100 block of East Green Street, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of about 30 ounces of cannabis, and possession of a controlled substance. He posted bond and was released from custody.
A University of Illinois police report said officers had been summoned to that block of East Green just before 11 a.m. Monday to remove people. As they looked for them, an officer noticed McKinney dodging in and out of stores.
Aware of a spate of package thefts at apartment complexes in that area, the officer tried to go talk with McKinney and ultimately did meet up with him.
He admitted that he had a large amount of cannabis in his backpack. The officer found 868 grams of marijuana, a cellphone that had texts on it that appeared to be related to selling the marijuana and $185 cash, the report said.
McKinney agreed to let officers search his apartment, where they found 27 doses of MDMA, also known as the party drug Ecstasy.
Possession with intent to deliver cannabis is a Class 2 felony carrying potential penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Hearing that McKinney had a prior conviction for burglary in 2017, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $2,000 and told him to return to court March 28.