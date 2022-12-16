URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had several kinds of drugs for sale that police found in his home Thursday is due back in court next month.
Ryan C. Bosley, 33, who listed an address in the 300 block of West Clark Street, was charged Friday with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, manufacture or delivery of Diazepam, and possession with intent to deliver psilocybin.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said officers served a search warrant at his home Thursday and found about seven grams of methamphetamine, about 12 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, about 8 ounces of cannabis, 166 pills of Diazepam, other unknown substances, packaging equipment, a digital scale and a ledger.
Bosley admitted the drugs belonged to him and asked the officers who had “snitched” on him. He then volunteered, “I’m an idiot, it’s because of the mushrooms on my Snapchat,” the report said.
A girlfriend in the home admitted smoking methamphetamine but was given a notice to appear in court on a later date.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Bosley’s bond at $5,000 and told him to return to court Feb. 28.
The more serious counts involve the methamphetamine and the psilocybin. If convicted of those, Bosley faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.