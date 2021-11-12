URBANA — A Champaign man with almost 5 pounds of cannabis and several other kinds of narcotics in his home that he apparently intended to sell was arraigned Friday on four felonies.
Darrell E. Bishop, 53, who listed an address in the 1700 block of West Union Street, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, cannabis, heroin and fentanyl.
The charges stem from a court-authorized search of his home done Tuesday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who reportedly had evidence of controlled buys of drugs from Bishop.
A police report about their search said the officers found about 4.8 pounds of cannabis in 154 bags; about 21 grams of cocaine in three bags; almost 2 grams of heroin in two bags; and 9 pills of Ecstasy.
The charges against Bishop are Class X, 1 and 2 felony offenses, the most serious of which carry a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
Court records show Bishop has previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
He’s being held in the county jail on $200,000 bond. Judge Adam Dill told Bishop to return to court Dec. 1 for a probable-cause hearing.