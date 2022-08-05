URBANA — A former Fisher man has been arraigned on charges that he sexually molested a teenage girl in that village about a year ago.
Lucas C. Long, 20, of Central City, was arrested earlier this week in southern Illinois, where he was living with a girlfriend, according to Champaign County sheriff’s investigator Lt. Curt Apperson.
Long had been charged in June 2021 with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse alleging sex acts performed with and on a girl who was 13 at the time.
The acts allegedly occurred at a party attended by Long and the girl in Fisher on May 8, 2021.
The activity came to the attention of sheriff’s investigators about two weeks later when a third party contacted the sheriff’s office.
Detectives and a forensic interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center talked with the girl, who said she was spending the night at a friend’s house, and ended up alone in a room with Long, where the sex acts allegedly took place
People who were at the house entered the room where Long and the girl were, telling him to leave, citing the girl’s age.
Apperson said detectives spoke to Long in June 2021, and he admitted he knew her age and had engaged in sexual activity with her.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest in July 2021.
Judge Ronda Holliman informed Long that if convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison. She told him to be back in court Aug. 24 for a probable cause hearing.