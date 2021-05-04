URBANA — An Ogden man who allegedly took a gun from a customer’s car where he worked was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge.
Jason Williams, 41, was charged last week with possession of a stolen firearm and a warrant issued for his arrest. He was arrested at his workplace Tuesday.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said on March 22, deputies received a report from the car owner that she had left her gun in her vehicle while it was being worked on at a St. Joseph business and that she could not find the gun.
Apperson said deputies went to the business and talked to Williams, the only person with access to the car. He denied taking the gun. However, while the deputy was in his squad car doing research on Williams, he saw Williams by the air conditioning unit next to the building, bending over and making a movement like he was dropping something. The deputy found the gun next to the unit and arrested Williams.
Possession of a stolen firearm is a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison. Williams was being held Tuesday in lieu of $7,500 bond. His case was continued to May 12 so he could have time to hire his own attorney.