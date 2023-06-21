URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly head-butted a police officer who came to the aid of a woman late Tuesday night is in police custody.
Juan C. Torres-Negron, 39, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Willard Street, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, aggravated battery in a public place, and aggravated assault.
The charges stem from a call to the home of a woman with whom Torres-Negron was living about 11:45 p.m., an Urbana police report said.
The woman told him he could not stay because he was reportedly intoxicated; then she put his items outside. That made him mad, and he began threatening her, chasing her as she called for help.
A person saw what was happening and got between the couple, and Torres-Negron allegedly punched that person while trying to hit his girlfriend.
Police located an apparently intoxicated Torres-Negron nearby, and he denied fighting with anyone.
Officers arrested him, and he began banging his head against the inside of the squad car, prompting officers to put a safety helmet on him. He removed that, and as an officer was trying to put it back on Torres-Negron, he allegedly used his head to butt the head of the officer, who had dizziness and pain from the blow.
Hearing about Torres-Negron’s prior convictions for aggravated battery, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance and trespass, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 8.