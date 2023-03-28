URBANA — An Atwood man who allegedly broke into a Mahomet home and, when caught, gave police another person’s name, is in the county jail.
Justin J. McMillan, 32, was arraigned on charges of residential burglary and obstructing justice. He’s due back in court May 9.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said a woman reported on March 17 that there was a man outside her home on Piatt Street with a sword arguing with someone.
When deputies arrived, she and the other person, later identified as McMillan, were on the porch and the sword was there. She told deputies she was in the process of moving out and noticed several items missing.
Deputies spoke to McMillan, who said he worked for the owners of the trailer park and that he had a key. However, the property manager disputed that, and deputies found pry marks on the back door and found a neighbor who saw McMillan carrying items from the house.
He was arrested March 16 and gave a relative’s name instead of his own, and was even charged under the other man’s name. That man contacted jail authorities on Sunday to let them know of the mix-up.
Justin McMillan was then charged Tuesday with the home break-in and obstructing justice for allegedly lying to police about his identity.
Court records show he had prior convictions for burglary, criminal damage to property and battery and pending cases for possession of methamphetamine in Moultrie and Vermilion counties. McMillan admitted giving deputies the false name because he was aware there were outstanding arrest warrants for him.