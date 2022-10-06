URBANA — A Champaign man out on bond for a residential burglary in Rantoul three weeks ago was arrested early Wednesday for a series of break-ins in west Champaign.
Kerion Overstreet, 23, who listed an address in the 800 block of South Mattis Avenue, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of residential burglary and one count each of burglary to a motor vehicle and attempted residential burglary.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman told Judge Brett Olmstead the charges involved four victims.
A woman living in the 2500 block of Sparton Court said she saw a man, about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, trying to open her garage door, a door to her home and the door to her car in the driveway. She yelled at him and activated a siren.
She was able to give police a description and they found Overstreet trying to get into another vehicle in that neighborhood. As they approached to speak with him, he ran.
In his flight path, police found a cellphone that belonged to a man whose house in the 800 block of Kenwood Road had been entered about 3 a.m. The man awoke to hear his dog barking aggressively and saw his back door closing and noticed his phone, which had been on his nightstand, was missing.
When police caught Overstreet, he was carrying two backpacks. In one of them police found items, including a Costco membership card, that came out of a vehicle in the 2500 block of Sparton Court that had also been rummaged.
Overstreet volunteered to police that the property in the bags was not his and that he was using drugs, has children and was just trying to get money.
Hinman sought a high bond, noting that Overstreet was out on bond for a Sept. 13 residential burglary in Rantoul that occurred while there were people in the house. He also has previous convictions for burglary and possession of a stolen firearm from 2021.
Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup said Overstreet has family in the area but no permanent address, “three babies on the way, and no job.”
Overstreet asked the judge to grant him recognizance but the judge told Overstreet he lost any chance at that by allegedly committing more crimes while out on bond, then set his bond at $250,000.
If convicted of residential burglary, he faces a mandatory prison term of four to 15 years that would have to be served after any sentence he might receive in the other residential burglary case.
He was told to return to court Nov. 29