URBANA — An Urbana man charged Monday with murder for allegedly shooting his neighbor over the weekend told police he didn’t remember doing so.
A Champaign police report said Matthew Denbo, 43, who listed an address in the 800 block of Gwendolyn Drive, told police that he suffers from blackouts due to post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from his military experience.
The report said Denbo and Joshua Berg, 46, who listed an address in the same block, were walking together in the 200 block of East Green Street about 9 p.m. Friday when they began arguing.
The pair had just left a nearby Campustown convenience store together. Denbo admitted he went in with Mr. Berg and that they got into an argument as they walked because Mr. Berg was reportedly acting weird.
Surveillance video obtained from a nearby building showed the two men walking and having a discussion, then stopping.
Mr. Berg came closer to Denbo and was within about 10 feet of him when Denbo allegedly pulled an object from his bag and pointed it in the direction of Mr. Berg.
After Mr. Berg fell to the ground, Denbo allegedly searched his body and ran off.
Police found Mr. Berg with a gunshot to his head and a single spent .45-caliber bullet casing nearby.
Denbo was found by police on Gwendolyn Drive. A search of his home turned up ammunition for a .45-caliber gun and an empty case for a semiautomatic gun.
Court records show that Denbo had previous misdemeanor convictions dating to 2010 for driving under the influence, driving under suspension, driving under revocation and illegal possession of ammunition.
On Sunday, Judge Matt Lee set his bond at $2.5 million and on Monday, Judge Brett Olmstead appointed Champaign attorney James Long to represent Denbo after arraigning him on four counts of murder, which carry a potential sentence of 45 to 85 years in prison.
Because of staffing shortages in the Champaign County Public Defender’s Office, outside attorneys are being appointed to handle some murder cases.
Olmstead set Denbo’s case for Sept. 14 before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.