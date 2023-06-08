URBANA — An Urbana man has been criminally charged with having a gun and drugs in a home in Urbana.
An Urbana police report said that officers were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of South Smith Road about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday to remove a person who had a gun.
Police arrived and made contact with Javonte Carter, who immediately shut the door on officers. Another person in the apartment let police in, and they found Carter in a back bedroom with no weapons.
Later, he admitted he had a gun in the apartment but did not have a firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry license, police said.
Following Carter’s arrest, police patted him down and allegedly found a bag on him containing about 18 grams of cocaine and an ounce of suspected cannabis.
He was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. If convicted of intending to sell the drug, Carter faces six to 30 years in prison.
Judge Kate Watson set his bond at $15,000. He remained in jail Thursday. His next court date is July 11.