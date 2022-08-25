URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly fired a gun near another man back in May is in the Champaign County Jail.
Lucas Sadler, 20, for whom no address was given, was arrested Wednesday for reckless discharge of a firearm for allegedly firing in the direction of a man on Chiswick Drive on May 11.
The victim told Champaign police that earlier that day he had texted with his ex-fiancee about the return of the engagement ring.
About 10:30 p.m., there was a knock at his door, and two men said they were there for the ring.
The victim went back inside his apartment and got his friend before going back to the door, the report said.
One of the men at the door then allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and fired two rounds into the air. The victim said he also thought the man pointed the gun in his direction and fired two more shots. He was not hit.
His friend told police the same thing.
The victim identified Sadler by looking through his ex-fiancee’s Facebook friends. A warrant was issued for Sadler in June.
He’s being held in lieu of $75,000 bond and is due back in court Sept. 27.
If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.