URBANA — A homeless man from Champaign who allegedly set fires in the same apartment building twice within six months remains jailed.
Bradly Keigher, 33, was arraigned last month on two counts of residential arson alleging that on Oct. 2, 2021, and again on March 22, he set fires at a building in the 1500 block of West Healey Street where he had lived.
Champaign police reports said in October, a fire was found in a garbage can in a kitchen and that a nearby wall was damaged.
Then, on March 20, firefighters were called back to the same building, where smoke was seen coming from the structure.
A witness reported seeing Keigher around the building and a second person said he had been kicked out for allegedly breaking windows. On the morning of the March fire, the witness saw him running outside the building then throwing something in a dumpster.
Firefighters determined the fire started in a utility room, where a pile of combustible materials had been lit.
Building residents saw Keigher leaving the utility room not long before the fire started, the report said.
Residential arson is a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
Keigher is being held in lieu of $5,000 and should he post bond will be required to wear a GPS monitor to track his whereabouts.
His next court date is May 24.