URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly sexually assaulted young girls in his care and forced one to work has been charged with multiple felony counts.
Francisco Domingo Castaneda, 29, who listed an address on Magnolia, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and involuntary servitude.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the charges stemmed from two separate rounds of alleged activity by Domingo Castaneda — one in 2009 and another earlier this year — with three female victims.
If convicted of the predatory criminal sexual assault counts with two victims, he could face life in prison.
The allegations against Domingo Castaneda, who Alferink said uses other names, came to the attention of Champaign County sheriff’s deputies in late July when one of the victims, now an adult, reported that she had been raped by him when she was about 8 years old, at a mobile home in Urbana.
Domingo Castaneda had been staying with the girl’s family at the time.
She told investigators that he had the other children in the house leave so he could be alone with her, then he would put his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t make noise while he assaulted her.
She did not tell her mother in 2009 because Domingo Castaneda allegedly threatened that the assaults would increase in frequency if she did.
That woman’s younger sister was also allegedly sexually assaulted by him in 2009.
A sheriff’s investigator also learned that a third girl, now a teen, was allegedly raped by Domingo Castaneda earlier this year at a home in Champaign.
The girl immigrated to the United States from Guatemala and was living with a relative.
Domingo Castaneda was a friend of that relative, and on multiple occasions between January and June, he allegedly sexually assaulted the teen in the home in which she lived with the relative, Alferink said.
She told a forensic interviewer that the assaults often happened when he was drunk.
On one occasion, she reported she tried to scream but that he placed his hand over her mouth until she passed out.
Domingo Castaneda is also alleged to have provided the teen with false identification so that she could work at a Champaign factory for about a month.
When the employer found out her real age, she was terminated.
The girl told authorities that she received a debit card in payment from that company, which she turned over to Domingo Castaneda out of fear that he would harm her if she didn’t.
Sheriff’s detectives arrested Domingo Castaneda at his workplace on Monday night, and he gave them a statement, which resulted in the charges filed on Tuesday.
Judge Adam Dill set bond at a total of $1 million in the two cases for Domingo Castaneda and told him to be back in court Oct. 1 with his own attorney.