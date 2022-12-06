URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly tossed a gun as he ran from police has been charged with several crimes.
Clifford E. Like, 47, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Springfield Avenue, was arraigned Monday for armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen gun and possession of a controlled substance, all in connection with his arrest early Monday.
An Urbana police report said about 12:40 a.m., an officer stopped Like’s vehicle in the 2000 block of Vawter Street for alleged traffic violations.
As the officer approached, Like got out of the vehicle, ignoring the officer’s orders to stay inside. He then allegedly ran from the officer, clutching his waistband as he fled and climbing under a fence on Vawter during the pursuit.
Police lost sight of him briefly as he ran down a driveway between two houses in the 2000 block of Vawter and climbed a fence. Police eventually caught up with him in a driveway on Philo Road.
Retracing the path he took, they found a loaded, stolen pistol with its serial number scratched off in the driveway Like ran down. Police also found two pills on Like and in his vehicle was a plastic bag containing almost 8 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
After hearing Like’s record, including prior convictions for second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated driving under the influence, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $500,000 and told him to return to court Dec. 21.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, he faces six to 30 years in prison.