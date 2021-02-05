PAXTON — Monroe Lampkin, who was convicted in an April 1979 shootout that left five dead along Interstate 57 south of Paxton, has died while serving out his life sentence.
The 85-year-old former Union Pier, Mich., man had been in failing health in recent years.
Will County Coroner’s Office Executive Assistant Jaclyn Sartori confirmed that Mr. Lampkin died Tuesday. She said the cause is under investigation. No other details were available.
It is believed Mr. Lampkin was being held in Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet.
He was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Illinois State Trooper Michael McCarter, 32; Paxton Police Officer William Caisse, 32; and Trooper McCarter’s brother-in-law, Donald Vice, 43, of Dwight.
Killed by police were two of Mr. Lampkin’s brothers, David Lampkin, 32, of Union River, Mich., and Cleveland Lampkin, 46, of Sturgis, Mich.
Mr. Lampkin was not arrested until a day after the shootout with a bullet wound to his wrist.
A massive manhunt had ensued after police realized one of the shooters had not been accounted for. He gave himself up by knocking on the door of a house on the east edge of Paxton, several miles from the scene.
All three trials took place at the Kankakee County Courthouse. The first two were overturned on legal technicalities. Following his first conviction, he was sentenced to death. His was given life in prison after the subsequent two trials.
In each trial, Mr. Lampkin gave a different story of what he did on the night of the shooting.
Mr. Lampkin and his three brothers were headed to their grandmother’s funeral in Mississippi in two vehicles. They were among several vehicles that were pulled over for speeding by the two police officers on I-57 at the Illinois 9 overpass in Paxton.
A Ford Thunderbird believed to have been driven by Cleveland, with Mr. Lampkin as a passenger, sped ahead before coming to a stop near a rural overpass about 2 miles south of Paxton. Officer Caisse waited with the other vehicles near the Paxton overpass.
After Trooper McCarter got the Thunderbird stopped, he made two radio transmissions. In the last one, he said, “I’m having trouble with a subject down here.” That’s when shots were fired.
It is not known what triggered the shooting.
Trooper McCarter died at the scene. His brother-in-law, who was riding in his squad car, was fatally shot in the passenger seat.
Officer Caisse brought the other vehicles to the scene, and while looking south, was shot from behind by David Lampkin, who had taken a rifle from the back of his pickup, according to witnesses parked behind him. The witnesses then sped off.
It is believed Officer Caisse’s attention had been diverted by Mr. Lampkin firing from an embankment leading to the top of the overpass.
Paxton police Officer Larry Hale then reached the scene and was shot in the leg by David Lampkin before returning fire, killing his assailant.
Hale, now 58, said he didn’t have a reaction when he was notified of Mr. Lampkin’s death.
“I really didn’t have one,” he said. “We all knew it was coming. It was just a matter of time. I thought it would be before this.
“He’s got a lot of explaining to do.”
Hale recovered from his wounds and returned to Paxton police. After leaving the department in 2004, he worked for a year as an international police officer in Iraq before retiring from full-time service a couple years later.
Now living in Tennessee with his wife, he is a reserve deputy for the Henry County, Tenn., sheriff’s police.
In October 2018, the overpass where the shootout occurred was named in honor of Trooper McCarter, Officer Caisse, Mr. Vice and Hale.
Hale said he did not suffer emotional trauma from the shootout.
“I was always like, ‘They started it. All I did was defend myself,” he said.
He said he never hated Mr. Lampkin.
“I just never understood how people could do something like that,” he said. “It just baffled me. We’ll never know why the shooting started. But to shoot innocent people, I’ll just never understand it.”
Jodi Barth, a former Illinois State Police crime-scene technician who was having dinner with her husband when she got a call to head to the shootout, wrote about her experience in a chapter called ‘I-57 Carnage’ in her book, “CSI Old School.”
Barth was one of four law-enforcement officers still on the scene when evidence began to unfold that one of the shooters was unaccounted for.
“That was a very sobering realization,” she said.
Barth said she began to think something was amiss when she found a .38-caliber bullet near the passenger seat of the Thunderbird and no weapons of that caliber had been found. She thinks Mr. Lampkin had reached under the seat to retrieve a box of shells.
The conditions — after nightfall, with illumination from fire trucks and flashlights — were not ideal for investigating a crime scene, she said.
“There were four of us still left searching — Ed Kallal, myself and two others,” Barth said. “We actually discovered the bullets and the blood on the grass hill going up to the overpass.
“We followed that up and found more empty casings on the bridge. We found bullets, casings and blood.”
But they didn’t find a .38-caliber weapon.
It started raining, further hampering the search. Barth said police had no idea which way Mr. Lampkin went from there. She said they found what they thought was blood on a small wooden bridge spanning the Big Four creek south of the overpass.
“We brought the dogs in, and they were able to search a little bit,” Barth said, but the they lost the scent when it rained. “We just knew we had a wounded person and a gun.”
Barth spent hundreds of hours processing the scene and evidence. The missing weapon was never recovered.
Hale theorizes Mr. Lampkin kept it with him until he got ready to surrender. Weak and losing blood from the bullet wound, he had no choice but to give up.
Like Hale, Barth had no reaction when learning of Mr. Lampkin’s death.
“Nothing, actually,” she said. “I sent a message to Larry (Hale) telling him. I had gotten a text message from the Department of Corrections to let me know.”