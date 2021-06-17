URBANA — A Champaign man convicted of having a gun three days after he allegedly shot his cousin has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber said besides considering Demerio Hilson’s criminal past, he felt he needed to send a message of deterrence to people in the community who are shooting at others “over real or perceived grievances.”
Hilson, 35, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Garden Hills Drive, was convicted by a jury in April of being an armed habitual criminal following his arrest Oct. 7 in a car in which police found a gun under the seat.
Because he has multiple previous convictions, Hilson is not allowed to possess a weapon. He denied it was his, but his DNA was found on it.
Police found the gun when they stopped Hilson to question him about the shooting of his cousin that happened about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 4 outside a home near the intersection of Hickory and Bellefontaine streets.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson showed Webber police body- camera video in which the victim identified Hilson as the person who shot him in the thigh in an argument “about nothing,” which he later expounded on to call “some past (expletive).”
Police found a .40-caliber bullet casing at the shooting scene.
The car that Hilson was stopped in Oct. 7 matched the description of the one that witnesses said he fled in when he left the shooting scene, and the gun he had was a .40-caliber. However, the state crime lab was unable to match the casing from the shooting to the gun that was found.
Hilson was also charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting his cousin, but those charges were severed at trial from armed habitual criminal so Hilson would not be unduly prejudiced.
Larson said he’ll decide soon if he intends to prosecute Hilson on the other counts in light of Webber’s sentence. Hilson must serve 85 percent, or just over 20 years. He was given credit for 254 days already served.
Larson sought the maximum 30 years in prison, arguing that he had proved that Hilson was also guilty of the more- serious attempted murder, which carries a sentence of 31 to 55 years.
“He left his cousin there to die and drove away in a car. He fled and he kept the gun,” Larson argued, calling Hilson “an extreme danger to anyone he comes across.”
Hilson’s attorney, Jim Dedman of Savoy, called Larson’s argument “fanciful” and said that he had not proven Hilson committed attempted murder.
“At best, it’s half a case,” Dedman said, adding that Larson had not shown what led up to the shooting or if the victim had done something to provoke Hilson.
Instead, he said his client was guilty of liking to drink alcohol in his car.
“That is a bad thing … but it is not him committing random acts of violence,” Dedman said.
Hilson urged the judge to consider a sentence close to the minimum of six years so he can be with his five children. He noted that the two past crimes that qualified him as an armed habitual criminal were for drug offenses, not violence offenses. He also has other convictions for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
“I am not a bad person nor a violent person,” he said, adding that he was simply pulled over in a vehicle with a gun under the seat and that he would not make excuses for that.
“This should be a simple possession of a weapon by a felon, two to five or two to 10 years,” he said.
Webber agreed that Larson had not proven attempted murder but said he believed that Hilson had shot his cousin.
He also noted that when Hilson was arrested, he was drinking and driving with a gun in his car on which his DNA was found at a time when he was on probation.