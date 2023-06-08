URBANA — A Champaign man convicted of sexually molesting a child in her own home almost four years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Lanell Metcalfe, 34, must serve at least 21 years behind bars for the predatory criminal sexual assault of a then 12-year-old girl who woke in her own bed on Dec. 23, 2019, to Metcalfe being pulled off her by her mother.
Her shorts and underwear were around her knees and the victim said she saw Metcalfe’s shorts and underwear around his knees before he ran.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum presided over a jury trial that concluded on Feb. 1, during which the victim and her mother both testified about what happened in their Champaign home, where Metcalfe was living. Also testifying was a sex assault nurse examiner whose exam corroborated that the child had been sexually assaulted.
Metcalfe denied any misconduct but instead said he fell asleep on the child’s bed and when he woke, leaned over to check on her. That’s when his former girlfriend rushed into the room and began “tussling” with him.
Metcalfe told the jury that his DNA was in the child’s underwear possibly because he did the laundry. As for his absence for almost two years after fleeing the home that night, Metcalfe said he took the child’s mother at her word that she would shoot him.
Following his jury trial in which he was represented by Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, Metcalfe told the judge he wanted to represent himself, a request that Rosenbaum allowed.
His original sentencing hearing had been set for March but was continued to give Metcalfe time to prepare his post-trial motions.
On Wednesday after Rosenbaum denied Metcalfe’s motion to have his guilty verdict set aside and a new trial granted, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink argued for a 30-year prison sentence for Metcalfe. He merely asked the judge to be lenient.
Court records show that Metcalfe had a previous conviction for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Metcalfe was given credit on his sentence for one year and nine months already served in jail. He will have to register as a sex offender for life once released from prison.