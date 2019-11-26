Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers developing this afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm. High 53F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.