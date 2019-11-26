URBANA — A Champaign man has died from injuries he received when his vehicle crashed into a pole last week on a busy Champaign street.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Kyle De Lap, 35, died at 7:59 p.m. Monday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
About 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Mr. De Lap was driving a sport utility vehicle north on Neil Street when it hit the rear of a car near the intersection with Stadium Drive.
His SUV then hit the car in front of him a second time before veering off to the left and hitting a utility police on the other side of Neil. The impact of the crash left him gravely injured and his SUV destroyed.
Northrup said Mr. De Lap died of complications from injuries sustained during the crash. He said an autopsy will not be performed and the accident remains under investigation by his office and Champaign police.
Northrup said he is still waiting on the results of toxicology tests performed on Mr. De Lap and had no explanation as to what may have caused the crash.
Champaign police detective Jim Bednarz, an accident reconstruction specialist, said the mechanics of the crash were fairly straightforward.
“There were only two cars, one with the minor damage. He was the unit at fault. From here on out the focus of the investigation is to try to determine what might have caused his initial acceleration. We’ll dig more into the medical part of it,” Bednarz said.
Bednarz said Mr. De Lap was never able to speak with him.