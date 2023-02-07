RANTOUL — Multiple police agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man Monday night in an officer-involved shooting in Rantoul.
Rantoul Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said at 11:18 p.m., officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at West Belle Street and North Ohio Avenue when shots were fired.
Police and paramedics administered first aid to the suspect, who was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and died there.
Bouse said the department intends to release more details once the incident is investigated by a multi-jurisdictional team of investigators led by Illinois State Police. That is common practice in officer-involved shootings.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The officer’s name was not released, either.
The officer was not injured and is now on administrative leave, as is departmental policy.
“The police department recognizes and understands the feelings of the public and the scrutiny of police actions which surround any serious use-of-force incident," he said. "We ask the community for patience during this process."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Rantoul police at 217-893-5600 or Illinois State Police.