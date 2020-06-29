URBANA — A 54-year-old Champaign man was killed Sunday night, apparently electrocuted, when he got out of a car that had a live power line on it.
Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Andie Jackson.
Urbana police Lt. Joel Sanders said officers were called to the 1300 block of Bradley Avenue at 9:14 p.m. and found firefighters helping Mr. Jackson, who was on the ground outside his car.
Sanders said a preliminary report revealed he was driving west on Bradley, when, for an unknown reason, he crossed over the eastbound lanes and hit a power pole on the south side of the street.
A power line came down on the car and he was apparently electrocuted as he got out of the car. He was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital. Northrup said a final cause of death would be issued later after toxicology tests are complete.
Lt. Dave Smysor of the investigations division said Mr. Jackson's girlfriend was in a car ahead of him. She told police the two of them had just left a nearby convenience store in their respective vehicles to return to their home.
"She heard a boom and turned around, saw him get out and then heard another loud noise and saw him collapse," Smysor said.
Smysor said police were unable to determine why Mr. Jackson would have left the westbound lanes and veered across the road. He said the power pole came down directly on the car and the power lines with it.
An autopsy was completed Monday morning.