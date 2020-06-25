URBANA — A former Mahomet man who admitted sexually molesting a young girl several years ago faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.
Gregory P. Reed, 43 and now in prison in Robinson, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The charge alleged conduct that took place between January 2006 and July 2011 with a girl under the age of 13.
Now an adult, the woman went to police in 2018 to reveal that she had been repeatedly molested by Reed during that time. Reed was already in prison serving a sentence for possessing child pornography.
Although the maximum penalty for that crime is 60 years in prison, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said she agreed to dismiss other sex-related counts and cap her recommendation at 20 years. Alferink said the resolution of the case has been discussed with the victim.
Reed is now serving a 10 ½ year prison sentence he received after pleading guilty in September 2012 to aggravated child pornography. Earlier that same year, he had also pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to probation and 120 days in jail. The child pornography came to light when he was being investigated for the sex abuse.
Any sentence Reed receives for the predatory criminal sexual assault will have to be served after he finishes the one he’s serving for aggravated child pornography.
The Department of Corrections lists his projected parole date for that as July 2021.
Reed will be sentenced July 23.