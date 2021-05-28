URBANA — A homeless man who allegedly robbed another man in downtown Champaign early Wednesday has been criminally charged.
Champaign police reports said Donte Wade, 34, is alleged to have approached a man he knew in the area of Washington and Neil streets, pulled a knife on him and demanded drugs and cash.
The reports said the victim said he had neither and Wade allegedly went through his pockets and punched the man in the face.
A bus driver saw the men fighting at a bus stop and one rifling through the other’s pockets.
Police arrested Wade running from the scene toward Washington Square Apartments and arrested him nearby.
Both the victim and the bus driver identified Wade as the assailant.
He was arraigned Thursday on a single count of armed robbery and faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted.
Judge Adam Dill set Wade’s bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court for a probable-cause hearing on June 22.