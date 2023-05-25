URBANA — A Champaign man remained in the county jail Thursday after being arrested Tuesday inside a stranger’s home.
A Champaign police report said about 7 p.m., a neighbor reported that a man had climbed through a window of a home in the 700 block of South Randolph Street.
Police found Marco A. Lara-Schriever, 26, who listed an address in the 400 block of West Vine Street, inside the apartment with one of his palms bleeding from a cut.
Lara-Schriever told the officer he had the tenant’s permission to be there, but police confirmed that the person whose name he gave never lived there and the current tenant did not know him.
Police said the neighbor who notified authorities gave them a video showing Lara-Schriever entering the apartment wearing a gray backpack. In the backpack, police found items that the resident said belonged to her.
Judge Ben Dyer set bond at $50,000 and told him to return to court June 14.
Court records show Lara-Schriever was given first-offender probation in 2020 for possession of a controlled substance and had one other conviction for violation of an order of protection.
If convicted of residential burglary, he faces a mandatory prison term of four to 15 years.