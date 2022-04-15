URBANA — An Urbana man already in police custody for allegedly being an armed habitual criminal has been charged with that same offense again after being linked to another violent crime.
On Tuesday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a fourth case against Kemion Dorris, 24, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Philo Road, accusing him of being an armed habitual criminal for allegedly shooting at a vehicle at Hunter Street and Lierman Avenue in Urbana on Sept. 9.
An Urbana police report said officers found blood and bullet casings in that area and were told a man who had been shot was at the hospital.
Police located video that showed a group of young men on foot exchanging gunfire with people in a car.
Dorris was identified from the video as one of the men seen pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting toward the car.
One of the casings recovered from the area was later matched to a gun taken from a home where Dorris was located.
Dorris was interviewed by Urbana police and admitted that he shot at the vehicle.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond in the newest case at $300,000 and told Dorris to return to court May 4. That brings his total bond in all his pending felony cases to $2.8 million. He’s been in custody since Oct. 11, and should he be convicted, he faces at least six to 30 years in prison.
Dorris’ three other pending cases involve incidents in October that allege he broke into a home while armed and took a television he said belonged to him; got into a violent argument with a girlfriend then threatened to shoot a woman and her children when the woman tried to call for help; and had a gun on him at a time when he was allegedly arguing with a woman.
With prior adult convictions for burglary, theft and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Dorris is not allowed to possess a gun.