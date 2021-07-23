URBANA — A homeless man who allegedly broke into a car dealership early Friday in Urbana is due back in court Aug. 4 for a probable-cause hearing.
Andrew Bourland, 36, was charged Friday with burglary for entering Illini Auto Sales, 308 W. University Avenue, U, intending to steal.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said police responded to a burglar alarm at the business and found a door had been forced open and a muddy footprint on it.
Bourland was found nearby and admitted to police that he went in “to find a place to chill” but said he didn’t intend to steal anything.
Bourland was out on bond in another burglary case from May 17 in which he’s charged with allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from CU Auto Plaza on Bloomington Road in Champaign.
He also has a pending case in Vermilion County for possession of methamphetamine, Reynolds said.
If convicted of the burglary, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison and any sentence would have to be served after sentences in his other two cases, should he be convicted of those.
Judge Ben Dyer set Bourland’s bond at $15,000.