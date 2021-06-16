URBANA — A Champaign man accused of intentionally hitting a woman with a car Monday is due back in court late next month.
Stephon M. Booker, 50, of the 1400 block of Kenwood Road was arraigned Tuesday on charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer.
In court Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Weaver told Judge Adam Dill that about 3 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a car crash at Paula and Joanne lanes in northwest Champaign.
They found a seriously injured woman lying in the grass with Booker next to her. The distraught man told police that his brakes failed and he wanted the officers to shoot him.
However, witnesses told police that Booker appeared to intentionally drive the car into the woman, then struck a fence. Weaver said witnesses told police that he then got out of the car and put his knee on the woman’s neck and his hand over her mouth.
Booker struggled with police who were trying to put handcuffs on him. In his pocket, they found a small amount of suspected heroin.
The woman sustained a broken pelvis and a dislocated wrist in the crash. Because of Booker’s criminal history, if he’s convicted of aggravated domestic battery, he faces a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.
His record, dating to the late 1980s, includes convictions for robbery, aggravated battery, domestic battery, theft, obstructing justice and aggravated battery to a peace officer.
Dill set Booker’s bond at $750,000 and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor should he be be released.
He was also ordered to have no contact with the woman and to be back in court July 27.