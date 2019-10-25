URBANA — A Chicago man with ties to Urbana was arraigned Friday on weapons charges stemming from a cellphone photo of him with a gun several months ago.
Christopher McGee, 23, of Chicago, who stays locally in the 200 block of South Grove Street, Urbana, was arrested Thursday on a warrant that had been issued in September after he was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said the charges stem from McGee’s possession of a gun, which police found in pictures on his cellphone.
Boyd said in early February, Urbana police were investigating a house being shot. As part of their investigation, they obtained McGee’s cellphone. On the phone, they found photos of him in December and January holding a Ruger .380-caliber handgun.
Because he was on parole for a 2016 robbery conviction from Cook County, McGee is not allowed to possess weapons. He admitted to police that he had the gun, Boyd said.
Boyd said McGee had another adult conviction for criminal damage to property and a juvenile adjudication for possession of a firearm.
Judge Brett Olmstead agreed to reduce the bond originally set on McGee’s arrest warrant to $25,000. Olmstead told him to be back in court Nov. 5 for a probable-cause hearing.
If convicted, McGee faces a mandatory prison term.