URBANA — Urbana police are investigating the apparent murder of a man late Thursday night in the parking lot of a liquor store.
Lt. Dave Symsor said the 24-year-old Urbana man was shot in the lower back about 11:30 p.m. as he walked out of B Spirits, 306 W. Main St., on the west edge of downtown Urbana.
Police found more than 50 bullet casings of different calibers in the parking lot, suggesting an exchange of gunfire.
"A gun was recovered, not on his person," Smysor said of the victim.
Police found a vehicle in the parking lot that they believe the victim arrived in.
"It's undetermined if he came alone or whether there were people waiting in the car," he said. "Preliminarily, it appears that the shooter started to come inside, then the victim went outside. I don't know whether it was to confront him, leave or some other reason, but it appears the victim went out there with a purpose."
The man who was shot died early Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital. His identity is being withheld pending the notification of his relatives.
His death marks the fourth fatal shooting in Urbana in 2021, a year in which shooting incidents have already eclipsed what the city experienced in all of 2020.
More than 55 shots-fired calls have been handled this year, while there were 53 last year.
Anyone with information or video on this latest shooting is asked to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320. Smysor said police have some video from inside the store but could use more from outside.
Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" app.