URBANA — A man who entered a Rantoul woman’s house while her children were present late Tuesday has been charged with residential burglary and burglary.
Kerion Overstreet, 23, for whom no address was listed, was arraigned Wednesday by Judge Brett Olmstead on a Class 1 felony, which carries a mandatory prison term upon conviction, as well as two less serious burglary charges.
A police report said a Rantoul woman returned to her home on South Tanner Street about 11:30 p.m., saw her back door open, and found Overstreet hiding in an upstairs bathroom. She used a bat to keep him there while her children went to a neighbor’s to call the police.
The report said Overstreet admitted that he had knocked on the back door and entered the house when the door “popped open.”
He said he was looking for a place to charge his phone and planned to take food. He also admitted he was looking for valuables and had unhooked a gaming system and set it by the door.
When he went upstairs, he discovered a child in a bedroom and said he was going to leave but heard the resident return and decided to hide in the bathroom.
Rantoul police found a wallet on Overstreet that came from another Tanner Street resident’s vehicle. They also obtained doorbell camera footage that showed Overstreet getting in another vehicle on that same street and rummaging through it.
Court records show that Overstreet is currently on probation in two different 2021 cases for possession of a stolen gun and burglary.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $10,000 and told him to return to court Oct. 12. If convicted of residential burglary, Overstreet faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said officers ask that anyone in that area who may have had their vehicles entered Tuesday night to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers.