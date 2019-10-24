URBANA — A man found sleeping Wednesday in a stolen car is in the county jail on charges that he allegedly stole two vehicles this week.
Nicholas Webber, 30, was also being held on warrants issued after he allegedly left residential drug treatment in August and failed to appear in drug court Sept. 4.
An Urbana police report said on Wednesday, officers were sent to check on the welfare a man sleeping in a car on the street in the 1300 block of Ivanhoe Way. They smelled the strong odor of cannabis coming from it.
Officers woke Webber, who gave his name but not his birth date or anything else, so he was arrested.
Police learned the Honda he was in had been stolen hours earlier from a garage in the 2500 block of Fieldcrest Drive in north Urbana. The owner said he didn’t know Webber.
In the car were numerous items that police learned had been stolen from nine different vehicles and attached garages in the Somerset and Landis Farm subdivisions in north Urbana.
Those items included a television, several garage-door openers, an Airsoft rifle, gift cards, a tablet and tools.
Among the things in the Honda were items that had been stolen from the car of a another Urbana resident who lives in the 500 block of Spring Circle. She left her keys in it Tuesday night and discovered it missing Wednesday morning.
It was found later in the 2600 block of Somerset Drive, also in north Urbana. And in the trunk of her car, police recovered about $2,000 worth of tools that had been reported stolen from another man. The television and other electronics found in the Honda belonged to the same man who had reported the tools stolen.
Judge Heidi Ladd arraigned Webber on Thursday on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, and set his bond at $75,000 after hearing that he has numerous prior convictions for theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, domestic battery and reckless driving.
The bond on the outstanding warrants from drug court was $400,000, meaning Webber would need $47,500 cash to be released from jail. He’s due back in court Dec. 3.