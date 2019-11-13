URBANA — A homeless man found sleeping in a stolen car last month has been sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Nicholas Webber, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber, no relation, to having a car on Oct. 23 that did not belong to him. He was given credit for three weeks already served.
An Urbana police officer on a welfare check found Webber sleeping in the car on Ivanhoe Way that day, and when he declined to cooperate with police, he was arrested.
Police soon learned the car he was in had been stolen earlier that day from a garage in the 2500 block of Fieldcrest Drive in north Urbana. In the car were several items — a television, garage-door openers, an Airsoft rifle, gift cards, a tablet, tools — that had been stolen from nine different vehicles and attached garages in the Somerset and Landis Farm subdivisions in north Urbana.
In exchange for Webber’s guilty plea, a second case accusing him of possessing a stolen vehicle on Oct. 17 was dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman also agreed to withdraw petitions to revoke Webber’s probation in two other cases for which he was on probation for possession of a stolen vehicle and theft from earlier this year.
Court records show he has prior convictions for theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, domestic battery and reckless driving.