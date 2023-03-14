URBANA — A man who fired a gun into the home of a woman who had an order of protection against him is headed to prison for 10 years.
John L. Clay, 31, who listed no address when arrested last summer, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
He admitted that about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 13, he fired a gun in the direction of a house on Joanne Lane, having shown up there in violation of an order of protection.
A Champaign police report said Clay yelled that the woman should open the door or he would “shoot this house down.”
In an effort to calm him, she opened the door and stepped outside. He responded by firing a gun, first into her yard, then in her direction as she tried to hide behind a vehicle.
The report said three of her children ran to a neighbor’s house for refuge.
Police found holes in the siding of the woman’s home and found Clay in the area.
Court records show he had previous convictions for domestic battery, harassment of a victim, aggravated assault, theft, trespass and criminal damage to property.
In return for Clay’s guilty plea, a separate case in which he was charged with criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property was dismissed. He was given credit on his sentence for 213 days already served. Under truth-in-sentencing laws, he must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.