URBANA — A Belleville man who shot and killed an Urbana man almost nine years ago while apparently aiming for another person is headed to prison for 37 years.
With credit for time already served, Darrion Miles, 33, should be thinking more about grandchildren than guns when he’s released at age 68.
The father of 10 children said repeatedly how sorry he was to have murdered Yojevol Sturkey, 35, of Urbana, at a house in the 900 block of West Bradley Avenue, Champaign, on Oct. 25, 2014.
“I am asking for forgiveness,” Miles said in a courtroom filled with 15 relatives and friends of Mr. Sturkey, many of whom appeared unhappy with the sentence.
“I’m not the same young, dumb, stupid man I was back then. I wish I could take everything back from that night,” said the former gang member.
The facts were that several people were in and out of the house on West Bradley Avenue around 2 a.m. that Saturday when a car pulled up, a man got out, fired several shots from the corner, then got back in the car and fled. Mr. Sturkey was the only person hit.
Champaign police Detective Robb Morris said Mr. Sturkey was not the intended target.
Morris explained that earlier there had been a dispute, captured on video surveillance, among armed men outside the Blue Star 2 liquor store and Krispy Krunchy Chicken, which are in the same block as the house where the murder occurred.
Morris said someone had apparently pulled a gun on Miles, who was wearing a T-shirt in support of Allen Redding, who had been fatally shot in Champaign earlier in 2014.
Morris said police were aware that there were “arguments and guns” at the businesses and that “he and others who were there and armed decided to handle it.”
Police learned that Miles got out of a car in front of the house where several people were in and out, fired eight shots, then got back in and fled.
Mr. Sturkey was a guest at that house, Morris said.
“One of his friends was believed to be the target. They just missed him,” Morris said.
To get Miles a harsher sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah presented evidence from Rantoul police detective Matt Bross about another shooting involving Miles seven years later.
On April 10, 2021, Rantoul police were called to the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane, where a man had been shot several times.
Bross said the victim told police he was approached by a very intoxicated Miles, who made comments to the 32-year-old man about issues Miles was having with the victim’s brother. The man survived the shooting.
Bross said witnesses said the shooter, Miles, got in a silver sport utility vehicle that zoomed away from the shooting scene but crashed into a light pole not far away. He got out and ran with police in pursuit.
Bross said as Miles ran, he tossed a gun he had been holding under a trailer. Ballistics tests showed that the multiple shell casings recovered on Autumn Fields matched the gun tossed by Miles.
In return for his plea to Mr. Sturkey’s murder, Umlah dismissed an attempted murder charge against him.
But the prosecutor argued that the murder and the aggravating evidence of the attempted murder had earned Miles a sentence of 50 years in prison, 10 years fewer than the maximum.
“It was a quiet night. There was no dispute. The defendant, from the roadway, murdered a person who wasn’t yelling at him, who was minding his own business. This is a lot closer to an execution than a fight out of control,” Umlah said.
But Public Defender Lis Pollock countered that there was plenty to mitigate Miles’ sentence, including his remorse, his acceptance of responsibility, his attempts to better himself while in jail the last two years, his employment history and that before his arrest he financially supported his 10 children so well that none of their mothers sought court-ordered child support from him.
Pollock also noted that Miles had only one previous felony for criminal damage to property and three other misdemeanor offenses and that he has long had substance abuse and mental health issues.
“This man admitted guilt to the most serious charge you can have in Illinois. He should get more than 10 years credit,” she said, recommending closer to 20.
But Judge Randy Rosenbaum said neither lawyer’s recommendation was appropriate.
Miles’ guilty plea and remorse were “substantially mitigating,” the judge said, as was his support of his children.
But he said a message has to be sent to Miles and others that guns are not the answer to conflict, adding he had to consider Miles’ involvement in the 2021 shooting in Rantoul.
“We have way too much gun violence. Instead of beating each other up, people are shooting at each other, which is a damn shame,” said the jurist.
Miles was given credit on his sentence for 760 days served in jail, since his arrest for that shooting. The murder charge for Mr. Sturkey’s 2014 killing came almost a year after his arrest.