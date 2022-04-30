URBANA — A homeless man who admitted he stole property from a Campustown apartment in December has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Daniel Bailey, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to residential burglary, admitting that on Dec. 22, he took items from an apartment in the 500 block of South Locust Street in Champaign while students renting the apartment were away on break.
Among items stolen were an Xbox, computer and headphones.
Police used surveillance video to identify Bailey, who two weeks earlier had been sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated robbery for trying to rob a UI student Nov. 16 at an ATM inside a campus bar.
Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Bailey for the Department of Corrections’ boot-camp program, which would allow him to be out in a few months if successfully completed.
Bailey was given credit on his sentence for 126 days served. Webber also unsuccessfully terminated Bailey’s probation for the attempted aggravated robbery.