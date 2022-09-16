URBANA — A man who admitted having Ecstasy pills earlier this year in Urbana has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Tevin Gant, 31, who listed no address, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of 29 pills of the controlled substance.
On March 19, Gant ran from Urbana police trying to talk to him about allegedly choking a woman on Ivanhoe Way. Police eventually caught him but saw that as he ran, he threw something on the ground that turned out to be a container with the pills inside, which weighed 19 grams.
In exchange for his plea, a charge of aggravated domestic battery was dismissed.
Court records show Gant had prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance and cannabis, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession with intent to to deliver heroin and driving under revocation.
He was given credit for 182 days already served.