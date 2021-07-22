Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.