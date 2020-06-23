URBANA — A 50-year-old homeless man who admitted setting a fire inside a downtown Champaign business about six months ago has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
In return for Michael Patton’s guilty plea to residential arson, Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum dismissed another case charging him with the same offense at a different location two months later.
McCallum said on Dec. 18, firefighters were sent to Hank’s Table, 122 N. Neil St., where a fire had been set in the men’s room, damaging the floor and furnace.
Patton was a patron, and when the check came for the food and drink he had ordered, he reportedly became upset with the worker who asked him how he was going to pay. He said he was going to the bathroom to smoke and would pay later. He never returned to pay the bill but the worker was notified shortly after of water running in the bathroom. The worker went in and found toilet paper rolls had been put on the floor and set on fire.
The crime was charged as a residential arson because there is an apartment upstairs and there were people present in the building when the fire was set.
Patton was ordered to make $993 in restitution for that damage as well as $500 for damage caused in a separate crime on Feb. 6 to an attached garage in the 1100 block of Lanore Drive in Urbana.
Urbana police linked him to that later crime, which involved an older relative of Patton, through matching shoewear impressions near a tent and a shed where he was staying and the house where the fire was.
Patton entered his guilty plea before Judge Tom Difanis. He was given credit for 133 days already served. Difanis also agreed to recommend him for substance-abuse treatment in prison if space is available.
McCallum said Patton had previous convictions for aggravated battery, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and aggravated driving under the influence, all of which netted him previous sentences to prison.