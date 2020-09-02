URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he shot another man last fall has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Tyrone Fields, 20, who listed an address in the 2200 block of North Market Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of aggravated battery with a firearm, admitting that on Nov. 29, he shot a 19-year-old Champaign man in the arm.
Champaign police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Schnucks, 109 N. Mattis Ave., C.
The victim was a passenger in a truck driven by a friend, who went there to buy cannabis. As the sale was going on inside the truck, the passenger door opened and Fields fired a gun, hitting the victim in the arm.
The victim was dropped off at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Champaign police obtained a warrant for Fields’ arrest in late December and he was arrested in mid-January.
He was given credit on his prison sentence for 229 days already served. Fields had a prior conviction in Champaign County last year for resisting a peace officer.