URBANA — A man who admitted he shot another person in Urbana almost two years ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum allowed Eric Redd, 19, to turn himself in to begin his sentence on Aug. 2. Under truth-in-sentencing laws, he will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence.
Redd pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm, admitting that on Nov. 21, 2019, he shot a 25-year-old man in the abdomen outside that man’s home in the 1300 block of Brookstone Court.
Both the victim and another of two men who were with Redd identified him as the shooter, said Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink.
In exchange for Redd’s plea, Alferink dismissed another charge of mob action. She told Rosenbaum that Redd’s only prior criminal conviction was a juvenile adjudication for armed violence.