URBANA — A 25-year-old man who admitted beating a woman over a period of weeks while staying at her apartment in Savoy has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Jeremiah Moore pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated domestic battery, admitting that between March 12 and 30, on numerous occasions, he struck the woman, whom he was dating, on the face, neck and body.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said the woman reported that Moore choked her, dug his fingernails into her neck, blackened her eyes, bruised other parts of her body with punches and cut her face in different places.
After repeatedly enduring the abuse, the woman reported it to Champaign County sheriff’s deputies on March 30 and Moore was arrested.
While he was in custody at the county jail in April, Moore allegedly called the woman on a recorded line from the jail in violation of his bond and instructed her to recant her allegations of abuse. A detective’s report about that said Moore allegedly told her exactly what to write in an affidavit for the state’s attorney.
Charges of unlawful communication with a witness, intimidation, forgery and obstructing justice in connection with the calls from jail were dismissed by Reynolds in return for Moore’s guilty plea to aggravated domestic battery.
Reynolds said Moore had previous convictions for unlawful restraint and possession of two to five stolen guns. He was given credit on his sentence for 100 days already served.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Moore for substance-abuse treatment while in prison.