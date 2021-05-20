URBANA — A homeless man who admitted he stole a car just hours after he had pleaded guilty to doing the same thing is headed to prison.
Larry Kirkland, 39, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison by Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who had accepted Kirkland’s guilty plea to aggravated unlawful possession of a vehicle last month.
On Jan. 21, Kirkland pleaded guilty to possessing a stolen vehicle and cruel treatment to an animal, admitting that on Dec. 9, he stole a car that had been left running outside a North Neil Street restaurant.
The car owner’s dog was in the back seat and after taking the car, Kirkland let the dog out in traffic, where it was hit but survived. Kirkland received two years of probation for that.
In pleading guilty, he admitted that about six hours after entering his plea, he took a delivery car that had been left running in front of Domino’s Pizza, 407 E. University Ave., U.
The car's owner saw Kirkland in his vehicle and tried to get in but Kirkland had locked the door and took off. A sheriff’s deputy spotted him westbound on Windsor Road at Lincoln Avenue and followed him. Kirkland was arrested after he crashed the car on Neil near Windsor, running into a pickup truck.
Kirkland admitted he violated his probation on the first stolen-vehicle case by committing the second.
Rosenbaum resentenced Kirkland in the initial case to five years in prison, to be served at the same time as the sentence for aggravated unlawful possession of a vehicle.
He was given credit on the earlier case for 161 days served and 115 days served on the later case.