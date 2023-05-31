URBANA — A man with no permanent address who admitted setting fire to a hotel room almost two years ago has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Christopher G. Ferguson, 41, pleaded guilty in December to a single count of arson, admitting that on July 8, 2021, he lit a fire in a room at the Rodeway Inn, 612 Killarney St., U.
He told police he did so “because he has enemies.” Police learned that Ferguson had not rented a room and that no one was supposed to be in the room where the fire had been intentionally set.
At the time of his plea, Judge Randy Rosenbaum agreed to let Ferguson out of jail on a sentence of time served — about 15 months — but said he wanted to make sure he was complying with outpatient mental-health services before imposing a sentence.
On Wednesday, Rosenbaum imposed the probation that Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah and Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones had agreed to in light of help that Ferguson has been getting.
The judge ordered Ferguson to continue with mental-health counseling and substance-abuse and partner-abuse classes.