URBANA — A homeless man who admitted stealing computers from the University of Illinois has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Jason Dalton, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft with a prior theft conviction for stealing two laptop computers from a storage area of the Main Library on July 13.
He was identified on surveillance video by police officers who recognized him, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar. The laptops, with a total value of about $1,100, were not recovered.
Dalton also pleaded guilty in a separate case to possession of a small amount of heroin. Champaign police knew he had an arrest warrant and stopped the vehicle he was driving on Sept. 12 and found the drugs then.
Lozar said Dalton has three prior convictions for burglary and one for criminal damage to property.