URBANA — A registered sex offender who admitted touching a boy in a downtown Champaign hotel last fall has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Scott A. McBride, 59, who had no address at the time of his arrest Nov. 11, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated battery for rubbing an 11-year-old boy’s back in an elevator at the Hyatt Place, 217 N. Neil St., C.

A Champaign police report said the boy left his parents downstairs and was returning alone to their room when he got on the elevator, followed by McBride.

McBride asked the boy if he wanted to go to his room. The boy got off the elevator and told McBride he was going to call the police.

McBride returned to the hotel bar, where police located him.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said McBride had prior convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse from Florida in 2013 and aggravated battery to a person over 60 from Cook County in 2017.

He was given credit on his sentence for 138 days served.