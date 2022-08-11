URBANA — A Champaign man on parole in a weapons case who had ammunition and a gun magazine in his home has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Markell Sanders, 22, who last lived in the 1500 block of Lincolnshire Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Bohm on Thursday to possession of a weapon by a felon.
He admitted that 9 mm ammunition and a 50-round drum magazine that a parole officer found in his home on Aug. 18, 2021, belonged to him. As a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have weapons or ammunition.
Sanders was given credit on his sentence for 358 days served.
He remains jailed on charges of attempted murder and other weapons offenses stemming from an Aug. 2, 2021, shooting into a home on East Beardsley Avenue that left a woman seriously wounded.
Police said that shooting was believed to be in retaliation for the shooting death of a man killed in downtown Urbana three days earlier.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Sanders has prior convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and residential burglary as a juvenile and others as an adult for aggravated battery, residential burglary, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest.