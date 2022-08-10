URBANA — A Champaign man who ran from police into traffic after allegedly battering two grocery store employees was charged Wednesday in two separate cases.
Lonnie Wilsey, 31, who listed no address, was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Monday by Champaign police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan told Judge Ben Dyer that Wilsey had allegedly gone inside Meijer, 2401 N. Prospect Ave., C, a bit earlier and got so near the face of a female greeter at the door that she pushed him back, and he allegedly responded by hitting her.
Another male employee came to intervene and wrestled with Wilsey to hold him for police. Wilsey allegedly fought back and bit the man so hard it broke skin and caused the man to let Wilsey go.
When police arrived, Wilsey was in traffic and making suicidal statements, Sullivan said. A police officer repeatedly told Wilsey to get on the ground and, when that didn’t happen, got into a tussle with Wilsey that left the officer with minor injuries.
Wilsey was taken to a hospital because of his suicidal threats and later transferred to jail.
He was also charged in a separate case with burglary and retail theft.
Sullivan told the judge that earlier on Monday, Wilsey allegedly went in GameStop, 2517 N. Prospect Ave., C, and asked the clerk for a Nintendo Switch to purchase. The clerk went to the back to retrieve the Switch, put it on the counter, and when the clerk turned around briefly, Wilsey allegedly grabbed it and ran to a car.
Police later found the box and accessories for the $350 item but not the Switch.
Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick told the judge that Wilsey has mental issues for which he is not currently taking any medication, that he has a child and recently got a job.
Hearing the facts of the cases and Wilsey’s prior convictions for aggravated assault, for which he’s on probation now, battery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and retail fraud, Dyer set his bond at $10,000 in the aggravated battery case and allowed him to sign his name to be freed in the burglary and theft case.
Wilsey was also ordered to have no contact with the Meijer employees or the Champaign store.
Dyer told Wilsey to be back in court Sept. 27.