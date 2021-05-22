CHAMPAIGN — A man who allegedly scribbled on the squad car of a slain Champaign police officer that was parked outside the station late Friday is in the Champaign County Jail.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Saturday morning that she planned to hold the man over for bond court today so that mental-health workers have time to evaluate him.
Officer Chris Oberheim’s squad car has been parked outside the station since he was fatally shot Wednesday, festooned with purple and black bunting, flowers and balloons left by mourners.
About 11:45 p.m. Friday, a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District street supervisor passing the police station on First Street saw the man writing on the car and called 911.
The car is parked on the northeast corner of the building near the entrance to the parking lot.
Rietz said an officer inside the station went out and confronted the man.
“He was right there with markers in hand. He said he was paying his respects,” Rietz said.
The man, 31, who listed no address, had mostly scribbled on the car, which city workers cleaned off as best they could.
“There were graffiti-like scribbles, including the phrase ‘Sorry for your loss,’” Rietz said.
The word “Barrelhouse” was also on the car and when asked by the officer what it meant, the man said it was the downtown bar where he had been drinking.
“He was cooperative,” she said, adding he was arrested without fanfare.
It’s possible he could be charged with criminal damage to state-supported property, a Class 4 felony.
Rietz said the man had no recent criminal history.
On Saturday morning, upon learning of the damage, Chief Anthony Cobb went out to take a look. The markings were barely recognizable and he was pleased that the car had been cleaned.