URBANA — A Champaign man has been charged with raping a woman he knew.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Friday set bond for Maurice L. Dorsey, 52, of the 1400 block of North Neil Street, at $100,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the woman who accused him.
Dorsey was also ordered to be fitted with a GPS device should he be able to post bond.
He was charged with a single count of aggravated criminal sexual assault for an incident that allegedly happened at the Rantoul home of a woman he had previously dated.
The woman said he came over to help her fix an electronic device and that while watching television, they fell asleep.
She said when they woke the next morning, Dec. 27, he allegedly began touching and kissing her and despite her telling him no, continued to sexually assault her.
She told police she was afraid of him during their previous dating relationship and provided officers with text messages and handwritten notes that he sent her after Dec. 27 in which he acknowledged she had not wanted sex, that he thought she was just playing, and that he had overstepped boundaries.
When Rantoul officers spoke with Dorsey on Thursday, he admitted he used to date the woman but declined to answer other questions and was arrested.
He is due back in court Feb. 28 on the Class X felony. If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison.